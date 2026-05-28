Hunter Group reports record net profit of $53m for Q1 2026

Driven by high spot rates in the tanker market, Hunter Group reported a record net profit of $53 million for the first quarter of 2026.

The Norway-based tanker charterer achieved an operating cash flow of $11.4 million and grew its equity to $60.2 million as of March 31, 2026.

Average spot-linked time-charter out rates reached $232,832 per day during the three-month period, while average fixed time-charter in rates stood at $51,750 per day. This generated an average daily time-charter margin of $181,082, with the fleet operating at 100 per cent utilisation across all available days.