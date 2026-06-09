Hunter Group reports further reduction in charter payments as dispute drags on

Norway-based Hunter Group reported a further reduction in charter payments from one of its long-term counterparties, which has failed to pay approximately $10.372 million of the amount due for May.

This latest shortfall increases the total disputed amount to approximately $28.210 million in addition to accrued interest.

The dispute follows previous payment reductions by the contracting party in March and April, which were first disclosed in announcements on April 15 and May 18. Although the counterparty continues to contest its contractual obligations, the shipping group and its legal advisors maintain that these claims lack merit.