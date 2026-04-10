How a distant war is exposing cracks in Florida’s fuel supply

Florida residents have paid significantly more than the nationwide average for gasoline and diesel in recent weeks as the US-Israeli war with Iran forces the sunshine state to compete with Europe and Asia for fuel produced in Texas and other US states, analysts said.

The rare, lofty premiums highlight how Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has exposed vulnerabilities in oil and fuel supply chains around the world by upending historical trade routes.

There are no refineries in Florida, as the third-most populous US state is prone to severe hurricanes, and no pipelines delivering fuel produced by US Gulf Coast refineries either.

Some fuel delivered to Georgia on the Colonial Pipeline is hauled into Florida via trucks, but the majority of the state's fuel needs are met by barges sent from the US Gulf Coast.