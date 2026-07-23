Houthi blockade put to test as Chinese VLCCs brave Bab el-Mandeb

Two Chinese supertankers carrying a combined four million barrels of Saudi Arabian oil are exiting the Red Sea via the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Thursday, shipping data showed, even as a Saudi vessel came under attack in the region.

The ships' attempt to transit the strait will clearly test how tightly the Houthis will impose the naval blockade on Saudi Arabia they announced on Monday. The group said they attacked two Saudi tankers with drones and missiles earlier on Thursday.

The Red Sea blockade by the Iran-aligned Houthis threatens to further disrupt global energy supplies at the same time the key Strait of Hormuz has practically shut amid the resumption of fighting between the US and Iran.

The Singaporean-flagged VLCC Xin Long Yang, which made a U-turn and paused in the middle of the Red Sea on Tuesday, resumed its journey southward late on Wednesday, LSEG shipping data showed.