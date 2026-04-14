Hormuz vessel traffic largely unaffected by start of US blockade

The first full day of a US blockade on vessels calling at Iranian ports made little difference to Strait of Hormuz traffic on Tuesday, with at least eight ships including three Iran-linked tankers, crossing the waterway, shipping data showed.

US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Sunday after weekend peace talks in Islamabad between the US and Iran failed to reach a deal. The blockade has created even further uncertainty for shippers, oil companies and war risk insurers.

Traffic remains at only a fraction of the 130-plus daily crossings before the US and Israel's war on Iran began on February 8, industry sources said on Tuesday.