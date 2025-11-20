HMM and BGN Group unit form Singapore-based JV to operate VLGCs

The VLGCs are currently under construction at Hyundai Heavy Industries and are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2027.

HMM, which discontinued its LPG operations in 2016, said it continues to strengthen its bulk shipping portfolio as part of its "2030 mid- to long-term strategy." The company plans to expand its LPG and ammonia transport fleet to approximately twenty vessels by 2030.

Jeong Jun, Head of HMM's Bulk Business Division, stated, “The establishment of this joint venture will be a future-oriented milestone that will actively respond to the growing demand for gas transportation through the strategic partnership between BGN Group and HMM.”