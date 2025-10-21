Historic sailing oil tanker removed from Honolulu Harbor for disposal

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) and contractor Shipwright have completed the ocean disposal of the sailing vessel Falls of Clyde.

The operation began in the early morning (local time) of Wednesday, October 15, with the vessel being towed from its berth at Honolulu Harbor's Pier Seven. The transit to the disposal site is approximately 25 miles (40 kilometres) south of Honolulu Harbor.

Around noon, Shipwright notified HDOT officials that the operation was completed as planned.