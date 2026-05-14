High fuel prices take a toll on Singapore bunker sales in April

Singapore's marine fuel sales in April softened to their lowest point in more than a year, with volumes declining across all grades, data showed on Thursday, as the Middle East war kept prices high and prompted cautious buying by shippers.

Bunker sales at Singapore, the world's top refuelling hub for ships, totalled 4.35 million tonnes in April, down 8.7 per cent from the previous month and slightly lower year-on-year, according to data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Higher crude prices in the wake of the Middle East war continued to lift prices of marine fuels, with shippers buying bunkers more cautiously these days, market sources said.