Heidmar Maritime Holdings expands managed fleet with five crude tankers

Heidmar Maritime Holdings has added five vessels to its commercially managed fleet. The fleet expansion includes a newly built Suezmax tanker alongside two older Suezmax vessels, one VLCC, and one MR1 tanker.
According to the company, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following events in late February triggered unprecedented market dislocation that drove VLCC earnings to a record $423,736 per day in early March.
Although rates have since moderated, one-year time charter rates for VLCCs remain at approximately $100,000 per day, while Suezmax one-year fixtures have recently concluded around $75,000 per day.
Driven by tightening vessel supply, Middle East geopolitical risks, and high crude exports from the Middle East Gulf, tonne-mile demand continues to rise, according to the company. A structurally low vessel orderbook is also supporting the current market environment.
With demand growth in the Suezmax segment outpacing the broader market in early 2026, charterers are increasingly favouring modern, fuel-efficient vessels, Heidmar noted.
Chief Executive Officer Pankaj Khanna stated that the additions expand the commercial exposure of the company during a period of exceptional market strength.
According to Khanna, the newly built Suezmax vessel positions the company to meet charterer requirements and capitalise on current market fundamentals. The fleet expansion is also intended to support long-term fleet modernisation.