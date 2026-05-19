Heidmar Maritime Holdings expands managed fleet with five crude tankers

Heidmar Maritime Holdings has added five vessels to its commercially managed fleet. The fleet expansion includes a newly built Suezmax tanker alongside two older Suezmax vessels, one VLCC, and one MR1 tanker.

According to the company, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following events in late February triggered unprecedented market dislocation that drove VLCC earnings to a record $423,736 per day in early March.

Although rates have since moderated, one-year time charter rates for VLCCs remain at approximately $100,000 per day, while Suezmax one-year fixtures have recently concluded around $75,000 per day.