Has Iran allowed Indian tankers to pass through Strait of Hormuz?

Iran will allow Indian-flagged tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, a conduit for 40 per cent of the South Asian nation's crude imports, an Indian government source said on Thursday, but an Iranian source outside the country denied any such deal was reached.

India, the world's number three oil consumer, said on Thursday the foreign ministers of the two countries have had three conversations in recent days and the latest one this week focused on "issues pertaining to the safety of shipping and India's energy security".

"Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything," foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a weekly media briefing.