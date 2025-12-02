Hafnia posts record $91.5m profit in Q3 2025 amid fleet sales, strong market demand

"While several vessels are scheduled for drydocking in the coming quarters, we expect off-hire days to decrease to around 440 in the fourth quarter."

At the end of the third quarter, Hafnia's net asset value (NAV) stood at approximately US$3.4 billion, translating to an NAV per share of about US$6.76. The company's net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio improved from 24.1 per cent in the second quarter to 20.5 per cent, supported by strong operational cashflows.

Approximately US$100 million was used to repurchase vessels under sale-and-leaseback financings. In addition, vessel market values have also recorded a slight uptick compared to the previous quarter.