Greek shipowner urges faster scrapping of sanctioned "shadow fleet"

Western governments must accelerate scrapping of unregulated ships hit with sanctions and allow their operators a window to dispose of them as environmental hazards rise daily, one of Greece's top shipowners told Reuters.

The use of a so-called shadow fleet or dark fleet of tankers has accelerated in recent years with hundreds of tankers transporting Iranian or Russian oil with little scrutiny, insurance or safety checks.

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and chairman of Greece-based Capital Maritime Trading Corp, a major ship operator with over 285 vessels ordered, has been actively pushing for the removal of unregulated tankers from global trading.

"We face every day environmental risks from dark fleet vessels," Marinakis told Reuters during the Posidonia shipping week in Athens.