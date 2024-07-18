Greece’s OceanPal expands into product tanker sector with MR2 purchase

The vessel, identified as the 2009-built product tanker Zeze Start, is scheduled to be delivered to the company during the third quarter of 2024. Of the purchase price, US$18.9 million will be paid in cash and the remaining amount will be paid in the form of shares of the company’s Series D Preferred Stock, the terms of which are set forth in the amended and restated statement of designation of the Series D Preferred Stock, to support the company’s future cash position.

Of the cash purchase price, US$10.9 million will be paid to the seller after the delivery of the vessel but not later than November 26, 2024 pursuant to a seller’s credit and will bear interest at the rate of 5.0 per cent per annum. The aggregate purchase price of the vessel was based on two independent third-party broker valuations, after taking into account the share-based component of the consideration.

Excluding Zeze Start and upon completion of the previously announced sale of the dry bulk vessel Baltimore, OceanPals fleet will consist of four dry bulk vessels (one Capesize and three Panamaxes).