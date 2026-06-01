Global appetite for Venezuelan crude drives third month of export gains

Venezuela's oil exports rose slightly to 1.25 million barrels per day in May, its third consecutive month of increase, fuelled by more cargoes to the United States, India and Europe, shipping data showed on Monday.

Under the US-supported government of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuelan crude production and exports have bounced this year as Washington eased sanctions and foreign companies expanded oil and gas projects in the OPEC nation.

The oil ministry has forecast a crude output of 1.37 million bpd by year-end, which would imply a 22 per cent increase from the 1.12 million bpd produced in late 2025 and a number not seen since US energy sanctions were first imposed in 2019.