Glencore and Taiwan's CPC secure tankers for Asia-bound crude after US-Iran ceasefire

Commodities trader Glencore and Taiwan's state refiner CPC have chartered a tanker each to load Middle Eastern crude for Asia, while vessels in the Persian Gulf are preparing to exit via the Strait of Hormuz, a day after the ceasefire in the US-Iran war.

The two-week truce hinges on letting ships pass through the strait, a chokepoint for about 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments brought to a near standstill by the six-week conflict, sharply driving up global energy prices.

Asian refiners rely on the Middle East for more than half their supply of crude and naphtha, feedstocks for fuel and petrochemical production.