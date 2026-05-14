Geopolitical unrest delivers a Q1 profit boost for Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers reported a net income of $153.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, marking an increase from the $76 million recorded during the same period in 2025. This financial performance was primarily driven by higher average spot tanker rates and the acquisition of six vessels over the previous year.

The company reported that approximately 60 per cent of Suezmax spot days and 53 per cent of Aframax spot days for the second quarter have been booked to date.

President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Hvid noted that geopolitical events in Venezuela and Iran have significantly influenced the market.