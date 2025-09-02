Yara Clean Ammonia inks long-term vessel charter with Navigator Amon

Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) has awarded a long-term shipping contract to Norwegian joint venture company Navigator Amon Shipping, securing access to two of the latter's vessels.

The two modern medium gas carriers (MGCs) will each have a capacity of 51,000 cubic metres, dual-fuel engines, and ice class notation. YCA said they will provide reliable, year-round access to Northern Europe while enabling the use of renewable and low-emission fuels.

Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator, has earlier stated that these vessels will be equipped with, "newly developed technologies that comply with present and future environmental regulations."