Yara Clean Ammonia inks long-term vessel charter with Navigator Amon
Yara Clean Ammonia (YCA) has awarded a long-term shipping contract to Norwegian joint venture company Navigator Amon Shipping, securing access to two of the latter's vessels.
The two modern medium gas carriers (MGCs) will each have a capacity of 51,000 cubic metres, dual-fuel engines, and ice class notation. YCA said they will provide reliable, year-round access to Northern Europe while enabling the use of renewable and low-emission fuels.
Mads Peter Zacho, CEO of Navigator, has earlier stated that these vessels will be equipped with, "newly developed technologies that comply with present and future environmental regulations."
The MGCs will begin serving the five-year charter with YCA following their deliveries in June and October 2028, respectively. Construction will take place at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore and Engineering's facilities in China.
Each vessel project has been awarded a NOK90 million (US$9 million) investment grant from the Norwegian Government agency Enova. Navigator Amon expects that it will finance the majority of the vessels' purchase cost through commercial bank financing, with the remainder sourced from capital contributions from JV partners Navigator Gas and Amon Maritime.