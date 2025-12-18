Woodside faces leadership vacuum as CEO departs for BP amid LNG glut

Woodside Energy faces a leadership shake-up after chief executive Meg O'Neill's surprise exit for the top job at BP, a move that comes as the Australian firm is striving to deliver key projects in a market braced for oversupply.

The oil and gas producer is expected to press on with its global growth strategy, analysts say, requiring sustained investment in new assets and continuity in mature fields. Advancing its Louisiana LNG project will be crucial after project delays and escalating costs in the sector.