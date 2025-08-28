Wind and LNG supply push down European gas prices

The British front-month gas price was down 2.55p at 78.21p per therm, while the within-day contract dropped by 2.65p to 78.35 p/therm.

Imports of liquefied natural gas have increased in parts of the European Union this week, notably in Germany and Italy, Daniel Hynes, senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a note, citing ship tracking data.

"This will help offset Norwegian flows, which are dipping due to seasonal maintenance," he added.