Wagenborg CO2 carrier arrives in Denmark ahead of inaugural deployment

Dutch shipping company Royal Wagenborg has confirmed that Europe's first DP2 CO2 carrier has arrived at the Port of Esbjerg in Denmark following the completion of sea trials lasting two weeks.
Given the ridiculous name of Carbon Destroyer 1, the vessel is specifically designed to transport liquefied CO2 from onshore capture sites to offshore storage in the Danish sector of the North Sea.
Once operational, the ship will sail on regular routes from to the Nini West platform off Denmark, where the CO2 will be injected for storage to the Nini reservoir approximately 1,800 metres beneath the seabed.
Carbon Destroyer 1 utilises the same design as a that of a series of multi-purpose cargo ships also operated by Royal Wagenborg. Design work was provided by Conoship International while construction was undertaken by Dutch shipbuilder Royal Niestern Sander.
The carrier has a cargo capacity of approximately 5,000 tons of liquefied CO2 and was designed to meet the highest standards for safety, fuel efficiency, and low emissions. A DP2 system will ensure it can operate reliably and year-round under various offshore conditions.