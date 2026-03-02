Vortexa: Asia, Europe most exposed to LNG impact from Iran conflict

Liquefied natural gas exports to Asia and Europe stand to be most impacted if the Strait of Hormuz is closed due to the ongoing war in the Middle East, according to analysts from Vortexa, an energy market analytics firm.

A fifth of the world's LNG transits through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch that lies between Oman and Iran, according to Vortexa. Several tanker owners, oil majors and trading houses have suspended crude oil, fuel and liquefied natural gas shipments via the Strait of Hormuz after the US and Israel attacked Iran and Tehran said it had closed navigation, sources said on Saturday.

"There's no spare capacity in the LNG market, so the disruption could be immediate and immense," Claire Jungman, Director of Maritime Risk and Intelligence at Vortexa, said.