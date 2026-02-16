Vitol backs $3b LNG import facility in South African port

In a document sent to South African lawmakers and seen by Reuters, Vivo Energy and Engen South Africa said they were, "advancing the development and investment into a 1,000 (to) 1,800 MW CCGT power generation plant with associated LNG importation infrastructure".

As part of their Durban marine terminal master plan, 20 hectares of land has been reserved for the project, the document showed, but gave no indication of timelines, potential cost or volume of gas needed.

"The estimated cost is circa $3 billion. (About) timing, it is not possible to say at this stage.

We shall provide updates as and when we are in a position to do so," the Vitol spokesperson said, adding it was too early to determine where the LNG cargoes would be sourced from.

A source with knowledge of the project said besides power generation, the project planned to deliver, "regasified LNG distribution through the Lilly gas pipeline, which links Secunda to Durban, LNG trucking to off-grid industrial and mining operations as well as LNG bunkering for shipping".

