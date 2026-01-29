VESSEL REVIEW | Xingshengyuan – Chinese multi-purpose gas carrier with LNG dual-fuel propulsion

China’s COSCO Shipping, via its COSCO Shipping Energy Supply Chain business unit, has taken delivery of a new medium-sized, multi-purpose gas carrier built by affiliate shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.

Xingshengyuan (兴盛源) has an LOA of 119.6 metres (392.4 feet), a moulded beam of 19.8 metres (65 feet), a design draught of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a moulded depth of 11.3 metres (37.1 feet), a deadweight of 7,812, and a gross tonnage of 9,684.

Large cargo capacity ideal for global gas trade

The ship is fitted with IMO Type C cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,000 cubic metres (two million gallons).

The tanks allow for the safe and segregated cryogenic transport of ethylene, LPG, and other types of liquefied gas products. Multiple liquefied cargo types can be carried simultaneously, thus enabling the vessel to better serve customers’ varying requirements even when sailing on fewer trips.