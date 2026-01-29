VESSEL REVIEW | Xingshengyuan – Chinese multi-purpose gas carrier with LNG dual-fuel propulsion
China’s COSCO Shipping, via its COSCO Shipping Energy Supply Chain business unit, has taken delivery of a new medium-sized, multi-purpose gas carrier built by affiliate shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry.
Xingshengyuan (兴盛源) has an LOA of 119.6 metres (392.4 feet), a moulded beam of 19.8 metres (65 feet), a design draught of 7.6 metres (25 feet), a moulded depth of 11.3 metres (37.1 feet), a deadweight of 7,812, and a gross tonnage of 9,684.
Large cargo capacity ideal for global gas trade
The ship is fitted with IMO Type C cargo tanks with a total capacity of 9,000 cubic metres (two million gallons).
The tanks allow for the safe and segregated cryogenic transport of ethylene, LPG, and other types of liquefied gas products. Multiple liquefied cargo types can be carried simultaneously, thus enabling the vessel to better serve customers’ varying requirements even when sailing on fewer trips.
Propulsion arrangement ensuring greater flexibility
The ship’s dual-fuel propulsion system delivers a service speed of 14 knots and a range of 11,000 nautical miles, the latter ensuring uninterrupted sailings across a number of key global trade routes such as those that stretch from China to the Middle East.
The propulsion arrangement can run on either diesel, heavy fuel oil, or LNG, ensuring greater flexibility during operations. Recent bunkering operations saw the ship take on bio-LNG, which is produced from organic waste and has the potential to generate up to 80 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil fuels.
The main engine and the generator are meanwhile fitted with selective catalytic reduction systems to ensure compliance with IMO Tier III NOx emissions standards.
Xingshengyuan was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.