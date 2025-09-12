VESSEL REVIEW | Venture Gator – Venture Global's newest gas carrier to support worldwide LNG trade
Samsung Heavy Industries of South Korea has handed over a new LNG carrier ordered by US shipping company Venture Global LNG.
Venture Gator is the first of nine LNG carriers in the Venture Global fleet to be completed in quick succession across three shipyards in South Korea over a period of 24 months.
Ensuring stable gas supply to Europe and Asia
According to Venture Global CEO and Executive Co-Chairman Mike Sabel, the investment in these vessels builds on the company’s execution of a long-term terminal use agreement for regasification capacity at the Grain LNG import terminal in the UK, thus further advancing the integration of the company’s business across the entire LNG supply chain.
The ship and her sisters will transport LNG from the United States to multiple global destinations, particularly in Europe and in Asia. She will also run primarily on LNG supplied by Venture Global.
LNG propulsion coupled with energy-saving features
Venture Gator has an LOA of 290 metres (950 feet), a beam of 45.8 metres (150 feet), a draught of 9.3 metres (31 feet), a total cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic metres (6.14 million cubic feet) and systems for onboard reliquefaction of boil-off gas. The latter systems help minimise the risk of cargo loss during the transport of LNG cargo over long distances.
The vessel is powered by a two-stroke MAN MEGI engine, which can deliver speeds of up to 17.5 knots. Venture Global said that, in combination with the use of an advanced hull form, a shaft generator and an air lubrication system, the use of the engine results in the highest fuel efficiency and lowest GHG emissions based on currently available LNG carrier technology.
The company added that the selected main engine type supported by the shaft generator technology significantly reduces methane slip compared to the previous generations of two-stroke and four-stroke propelled LNG carriers. Pollutants like NOx and SOx are significantly reduced, and CO2 emissions are 25 per cent lower than CO2 emissions from ships powered by conventional fuel oil.
Venture Gator is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping and built to Liberian flag requirements.