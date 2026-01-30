VESSEL REVIEW | United LNG I – LNG bunkering barge to be deployed on inland and coastal routes in Europe

United LNG I measures 135 by 21.46 metres (443 by 70.41 feet). The dimensions allow for significant cargo capacity while remaining within the maximum allowable limits for safe operation in inland and shortsea areas. The low profile permits safe passage underneath bridges.

The barge is fitted with eight cylindrical IMO type C cargo tanks with capacities of 1,000 cubic metres (200,000 gallons) each and engineered to store LNG at minus 165 degrees Celsius. Somtrans said the cylindrical cryogenic tanks are central to the design of the vessel.

The large capacity meanwhile allows the barge to serve multiple vessels within a given period.