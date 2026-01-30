VESSEL REVIEW | United LNG I – LNG bunkering barge to be deployed on inland and coastal routes in Europe
Belgian family-owned shipping company Somtrans recently placed a new LNG bunkering barge into service.
United LNG I is an LNG bunkering barge designed for both inland waterways and coastal service up to Zeebrugge and elsewhere in Northwest Europe.
This enables the newbuild to serve a greater range of ports compared to earlier types of bunkering vessels, thus satisfying growing operator demand for the low-emission fuel, particularly by tankers, cruise ships and various types of cargo vessels.
Increased cargo volume for serving multiple customers
United LNG I measures 135 by 21.46 metres (443 by 70.41 feet). The dimensions allow for significant cargo capacity while remaining within the maximum allowable limits for safe operation in inland and shortsea areas. The low profile permits safe passage underneath bridges.
The barge is fitted with eight cylindrical IMO type C cargo tanks with capacities of 1,000 cubic metres (200,000 gallons) each and engineered to store LNG at minus 165 degrees Celsius. Somtrans said the cylindrical cryogenic tanks are central to the design of the vessel.
The large capacity meanwhile allows the barge to serve multiple vessels within a given period.
Dual-fuel propulsion suitable for a range of sailing modes
The propulsion machinery includes main engines from MAN plus auxiliary engines that can operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuels for greater flexibility. The LNG for the engines can be sourced directly from the cargo tanks if required.
United LNG I’s hull was built in China and then transported to the Netherlands for completion and commissioning. The LNG cargo tanks supplied by Gas and Heat were then installed in Rotterdam, before the vessel moved to TeamCo Shipyard for final outfitting.
Dutch shipbuilder Rensen-Driessen acted as the main contractor, coordinating every phase from the hull construction to delivery, with TeamCo overseeing tank integration, engineering and yard execution.
A sister vessel, United LNG II, is scheduled to begin undergoing outfitting in March of this year.