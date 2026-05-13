VESSEL REVIEW | Gas Syringa & Gas Iris – Chinese owner's VLECs boast dual-fuel propulsion and enhanced cargo tank safety features

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard recently delivered two new very large ethane carriers (VLECs) in a series to local customer Southwest Shipping.

Designed in-house by Jiangnan Shipyard, Gas Syringa and Gas Iris each have an LOA of 230 metres (750 feet), a beam of 36 metres (120 feet), a draught of 8.2 metres (27 feet), and a deadweight of 61,500.

The liquefied gas cargo is kept in B-type tanks with a total capacity of 99,000 cubic metres (3.5 million cubic feet), thus placing the ships among the largest VLECs ever built.