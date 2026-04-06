Energia Grandeur
Energia GrandeurMitsui OSK Lines
Gas

VESSEL REVIEW | Energia Grandeur – MOL Energia welcomes large LPG/ammonia carrier to global trading fleet

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South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho recently handed over a new very large gas carrier (VLGC) to Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

Energia Grandeur will be operated by MOL’s Singapore-based subsidiary MOL Energia. The VLGC will sail under a time charter contract for CSSA Chartering and Shipping Services, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

The newbuild has an LOA of 230 metres (750 feet), a beam of 32.25 metres (105.8 feet), a summer draught of 12 metres (39 feet), a deadweight of 56,192, and a total cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic metres (19 million gallons). She is also designed to carry ammonia in addition to LPG.

Versatile dual-fuel propulsion arrangement

Energia Grandeur
Energia GrandeurMitsui OSK Lines

Energia Grandeur is a dual-fuel vessel fitted with one MAN 6G 60ME-C10-LGIP-HPSCR engine that can also run on LPG. MOL said that operating on LPG reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 20 per cent, and SOx, PM, and other pollutants by about 90 per cent, compared with operating on heavy oil.

The vessel is also equipped with a shaft generator to enhance operational efficiency by enabling the diesel generators to get turned off while the main engine is running, resulting in reducing fuel consumption.

Capable of operating with reduced emissions

There are also features that ensure further greenhouse gas emissions reductions compared with conventional LPG dual-fuel VLGCs.

The Liberian-flagged Energia Grandeur was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements.

Energia Grandeur
Energia GrandeurMarineTraffic.com/Kartikeya Nainwal
Energia Grandeur
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Very large gas carrier
Classification: ClassNK
Flag: Liberia
Owner: Mitsui OSK Lines, Japan
Operator: MOL Energia, Singapore
Builder: HD Hyundai Samho, South Korea
Length overall: 230 metres (750 feet)
Beam: 32.25 metres (105.8 feet)
Draught: 12 metres (39 feet)
Deadweight tonnage: 56192
Capacity: 88,000 cubic metres (19 million gallons)
Main engine: MAN 6G 60ME-C10-LGIP-HPSCR
Type of fuel: LPG; diesel
Asia
Japan
Singapore
South Korea
TotalEnergies
Mitsui OSK Lines
Liberia
ClassNK
MOL Energia
HD Hyundai Samho
Energia Grandeur
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