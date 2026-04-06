VESSEL REVIEW | Energia Grandeur – MOL Energia welcomes large LPG/ammonia carrier to global trading fleet
South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho recently handed over a new very large gas carrier (VLGC) to Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).
Energia Grandeur will be operated by MOL’s Singapore-based subsidiary MOL Energia. The VLGC will sail under a time charter contract for CSSA Chartering and Shipping Services, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.
The newbuild has an LOA of 230 metres (750 feet), a beam of 32.25 metres (105.8 feet), a summer draught of 12 metres (39 feet), a deadweight of 56,192, and a total cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic metres (19 million gallons). She is also designed to carry ammonia in addition to LPG.
Versatile dual-fuel propulsion arrangement
Energia Grandeur is a dual-fuel vessel fitted with one MAN 6G 60ME-C10-LGIP-HPSCR engine that can also run on LPG. MOL said that operating on LPG reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 20 per cent, and SOx, PM, and other pollutants by about 90 per cent, compared with operating on heavy oil.
The vessel is also equipped with a shaft generator to enhance operational efficiency by enabling the diesel generators to get turned off while the main engine is running, resulting in reducing fuel consumption.
Capable of operating with reduced emissions
There are also features that ensure further greenhouse gas emissions reductions compared with conventional LPG dual-fuel VLGCs.
The Liberian-flagged Energia Grandeur was built in compliance with ClassNK requirements.