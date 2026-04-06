VESSEL REVIEW | Energia Grandeur – MOL Energia welcomes large LPG/ammonia carrier to global trading fleet

South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Samho recently handed over a new very large gas carrier (VLGC) to Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL).

Energia Grandeur will be operated by MOL’s Singapore-based subsidiary MOL Energia. The VLGC will sail under a time charter contract for CSSA Chartering and Shipping Services, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

The newbuild has an LOA of 230 metres (750 feet), a beam of 32.25 metres (105.8 feet), a summer draught of 12 metres (39 feet), a deadweight of 56,192, and a total cargo capacity of 88,000 cubic metres (19 million gallons). She is also designed to carry ammonia in addition to LPG.