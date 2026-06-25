VESSEL REVIEW | Celsius Georgetown – Danish owner's new large LNG carrier boasts dual-fuel propulsion
Denmark's Celsius Shipping has taken delivery of a new LNG carrier built by China Merchants Shipbuilding Industry (CMSI) at its Haimen facilities.
Celsius Georgetown is the first ship in a new series of 12 LNG carriers ordered by Celsius Shipping from CMSI. The second through fifth ships in the series are nearing completion and will soon begin undergoing sea trials.
Design work on all 12 LNG carriers was undertaken by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin.
China's largest independently designed and built LNG carrier
Celsius Georgetown has an LOA of 298.8 metres (980.3 feet), a beam of 48 metres (160 feet), a draught of 11.5 metres (37.7 feet), a depth of 26.5 metres (86.9 feet), a deadweight of 96,000, a gross tonnage of more than 120,000, and a total cargo capacity of 180,000 cubic metres.
According to Chinese media, the ship’s dimensions make her the largest LNG carrier to be independently designed and built in China (slightly surpassing the 174,000-cubic-metre vessels constructed by another Chinese yard for a Qatari operator).
Two MAN 5GME-C10-GA dual-fuel main engines that can also run on LNG will deliver a service speed of 19.5 knots and a range of 22,000 nautical miles. The ship is therefore suitable for global trade, accessing terminals across such diverse regions as Australia, North America, Europe and the Middle East.
Fitted with features for enhancing efficiency and minimising cargo loss
The LNG cargo is kept in GTT membrane type containment tanks, which can maintain temperatures as low as negative 163 degrees Celsius as well as minimise the risk of boil-off, which can result in cargo losses. An air lubrication system is also fitted to reduce hull resistance, thus allowing the ship to sail farther at the same fuel consumption levels.
Celsius Georgetown is classed by the American Bureau of Shipping and sails under the flag of the Marshall Islands.