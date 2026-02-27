VESSEL REVIEW | Antaiyuan – COSCO LPG Shipping to operate ammonia carrier on domestic and global routes

China’s COSCO Shipping, via its COSCO LPG Shipping business unit, recently took delivery of a new LPG/ammonia (NH 3 ) carrier built by affiliate shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry

Antaiyuan (安泰源) was designed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design as a small size, semi-pressurised gas carrier capable of both domestic and foreign trade and suitable for the transportation of ten different types of liquefied gases.

The newbuild has an LOA of 110 metres (360 feet), a beam of 20 metres (70 feet), a draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), and two IMO type C cylindrical cargo tanks with a total capacity of 6,300 cubic metres (1.4 million gallons).