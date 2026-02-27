VESSEL REVIEW | Antaiyuan – COSCO LPG Shipping to operate ammonia carrier on domestic and global routes
China’s COSCO Shipping, via its COSCO LPG Shipping business unit, recently took delivery of a new LPG/ammonia (NH3) carrier built by affiliate shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry
Antaiyuan (安泰源) was designed by Swedish naval architecture firm FKAB Marine Design as a small size, semi-pressurised gas carrier capable of both domestic and foreign trade and suitable for the transportation of ten different types of liquefied gases.
The newbuild has an LOA of 110 metres (360 feet), a beam of 20 metres (70 feet), a draught of 6.7 metres (22 feet), a depth of 10.5 metres (34.4 feet), and two IMO type C cylindrical cargo tanks with a total capacity of 6,300 cubic metres (1.4 million gallons).
Low-emission propulsion coupled with advanced cargo containment features
Reliquefaction equipment housed in a compressor room can help maintain the temperature of the NH3 cargo to a range of between –28 degrees Celsius and –33.4 degrees Celsius, which is the standard required for offloading at terminals.
The propulsion system, which consists of IMO Tier III-compliant main engines and shaft generators, can be modified in the future to permit operation on ammonia fuel when it becomes commercially available.
Designed for enhanced operational efficiency
The engines drive two controllable-pitch propellers to deliver a service speed of 13.5 knots. According to FKAB, sea trials showed that its patented bow design and hull form enabled the vessel’s actual sailing speed to exceed the contractual figure.
Antaiyuan was built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements.