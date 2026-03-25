VESSEL REVIEW | Active – Capital Maritime Group's new 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier to support global trade

Greek shipping company the Capital Maritime Group, via its Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corporation (CCEC) business unit, has taken delivery of a new liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carrier built by HD Hyundai Mipo of South Korea.

The 28,629DWT Active is the first ship in a new series of four multi-gas carriers that HD Hyundai Mipo is building for CCEC. The owner said the vessel is designed to transport LCO 2 while remaining fully competitive in the conventional handy semi-refrigerated gas carrier market.