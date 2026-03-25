VESSEL REVIEW | Active – Capital Maritime Group's new 22,000cbm LCO2 carrier to support global trade
Greek shipping company the Capital Maritime Group, via its Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corporation (CCEC) business unit, has taken delivery of a new liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier built by HD Hyundai Mipo of South Korea.
The 28,629DWT Active is the first ship in a new series of four multi-gas carriers that HD Hyundai Mipo is building for CCEC. The owner said the vessel is designed to transport LCO2 while remaining fully competitive in the conventional handy semi-refrigerated gas carrier market.
In addition to transporting LCO2 at temperatures as low as minus 55 degrees Celsius, the vessels can also carry other types of gas cargo such as LPG, ammonia and selected petrochemicals, providing deployment flexibility.
Capacity and dimensions optimised for long-haul voyages
The ship has a length of 159.9 metres (524.6 feet), a moulded beam of 27.4 metres (89.9 feet), a maximum draught of 12.01 metres (39.4 feet), a moulded depth of 17.8 metres (58.4 feet), a gross tonnage of 21,422, and a total cargo capacity of 22,000 cubic metres (780,000 cubic feet).
She has also been engineered to support carbon capture, utilisation and storage activities.
Multi-gas capability to serve a broader range of markets
The Marshall Islands-flagged Active will initially serve a six-month charter, during which it will transport LPG for an undisclosed trading specialist. The charter contract also includes options to extend by up to six additional months.
Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of CCEC, said that the LCO2/multi-gas vessel series to which Active belongs will position CCEC to support the emerging LCO2 transportation market, while offering the flexibility to trade across established gas segments. Kalogiratos believes this embedded optionality will support cash flow resilience across cycles.