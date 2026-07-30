VESSEL REVIEW | ACS SP Voyager – Versatile, large-capacity ethane carrier built for worldwide trade

China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding has handed over a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) to SP Chemicals of Singapore.

ACS SP Voyager is the first ship in a planned series of five VLECs. The newbuild has an LOA of 229.9 metres (754.3 feet), a beam of 36.5 metres (120 feet), a depth of 22.5 metres (73.8 feet), a deadweight of 64,826, a gross tonnage of 58,672, and a total cargo capacity of 100,000 cubic metres (22 million gallons).

The VLEC was designed to be able to navigate in the Houston Ship Channel and to be capable of berthing many major liquefied gas handling terminals worldwide. The cargo that can be carried includes ethane, ethylene, and LPG.