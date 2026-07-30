VESSEL REVIEW | ACS SP Voyager – Versatile, large-capacity ethane carrier built for worldwide trade
China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding has handed over a new very large ethane carrier (VLEC) to SP Chemicals of Singapore.
ACS SP Voyager is the first ship in a planned series of five VLECs. The newbuild has an LOA of 229.9 metres (754.3 feet), a beam of 36.5 metres (120 feet), a depth of 22.5 metres (73.8 feet), a deadweight of 64,826, a gross tonnage of 58,672, and a total cargo capacity of 100,000 cubic metres (22 million gallons).
The VLEC was designed to be able to navigate in the Houston Ship Channel and to be capable of berthing many major liquefied gas handling terminals worldwide. The cargo that can be carried includes ethane, ethylene, and LPG.
Fitted with modern cargo handling systems
The ship's IMO Type B tanks help keep the gas cargo at temperatures as low as –104 degrees Celsius. The maximum steam breathing pressure is 0.25 bar and the maximum cargo density is 610 kg/m³.
The propulsion system consists of an HD Hyundai Heavy Industries main engine with a rated output of 14,850 kW (19,900 hp), four 1,880kW main diesel generators, and a 300kW emergency generator. The main engine drives a propeller to deliver a service speed of 16 knots. Fuel is fed from tanks with a total capacity of 2,040 cubic metres (449,000 gallons).
Configured for optimising energy use
The ship is also equipped with an energy-saving power system, an intelligent cargo management system, a full-process liquid level monitoring system, and emergency safety protection systems.
The propulsion is compliant with IMO Tier III and EEDI phase III requirements. The ship's hull form, propeller, and rudder blades have been optimised to achieve ultra-high fuel (gas) efficiency.
ACS SP Voyager will be managed by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The ship is registered to Singapore and is classed by Bureau Veritas.