Venture Global Q1 liquefaction fees slide despite higher LNG cargo exports

US LNG exporter Venture Global's average liquefaction fees fell by more than 25 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 from the fourth quarter of last year, according to an SEC filing on Friday.

Average liquefaction fees dropped to $3.82 per million British thermal units in the first quarter, from $5.15 per MMBtu in the final quarter of 2025.

Liquefaction fees are a key earnings component for US LNG plants, which typically charge fixed fees under long-term contracts, with the ability to adjust pricing based on global LNG market conditions.