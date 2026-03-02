Venture Global forecasts downbeat 2026 profit due to winter storm, LNG margin squeeze

US-based LNG company Venture Global's forecast 2026 adjusted core profit below Wall Street expectations on Monday, due to impacts from Winter Storm Fern and margin compression in the first quarter.

Reuters had reported last month that exports of liquefied natural gas from the US fell in January to 11.3 million tonnes from 11.5 mmt in December as a winter freeze shuttered some plants and lowered output at others.

The trend of selling LNG under long-term contracts is squeezing margins, preventing companies like Venture Global from capitalizing on short-term price surges.