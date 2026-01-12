Venture Global cuts 2025 profit forecast on price volatility and shipping limits

LNG firm Venture Global lowered its full-year 2025 core profit forecast on Monday, which was below Wall Street expectations, weighed down by price volatility and shipping constraints.

Volume and pricing were affected by changes in Henry Hub and international LNG prices, as well as limited vessel availability in the Atlantic basin, Venture Global said.

The company added it pulled forward scheduled maintenance late in the quarter and used its fleet of owned and chartered vessels to mitigate some of the impact from tight shipping markets.

However, the LNG firm said forward pricing for such factors in February and March has improved from 2025 year-end levels.