Venture Global cuts 2025 profit forecast on price volatility and shipping limits

LNG firm Venture Global lowered its full-year 2025 core profit forecast on Monday, which was below Wall Street expectations, weighed down by price volatility and shipping constraints.
Volume and pricing were affected by changes in Henry Hub and international LNG prices, as well as limited vessel availability in the Atlantic basin, Venture Global said.
The company added it pulled forward scheduled maintenance late in the quarter and used its fleet of owned and chartered vessels to mitigate some of the impact from tight shipping markets.
However, the LNG firm said forward pricing for such factors in February and March has improved from 2025 year-end levels.
The company said it exported 128 cargos in the fourth quarter of 2025 - 38 from its Calcasieu Pass facility and 90 from its Plaquemines facility.
Venture forecast 2025 core profit between $6.18 billion and $6.24 billion, from its previous estimate of $6.35 billion-$6.50 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting core profit of $6.36 billion for the year, according to data complied by LSEG.
