Venture Global CEO: Company working to ship critical LNG globally

Liquefied natural gas exporter Venture Global is working with countries around the world to deliver critical cargoes in the near term to help cover supply shortages, CEO Mike Sabel said on Tuesday at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston, as the world reels from attacks on energy infrastructure in the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Oil and gas prices are surging following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and attacks on energy infrastructure, including LNG-producing facilities in the Middle East. QatarEnergy said a hit to its LNG plant has knocked out 17 per cent of capacity for up to five years, threatening supplies to Europe and Asia.

"We're working right now with countries around the world to bring in some critical cargoes," he said, including this month and next month.