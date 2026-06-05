US slaps sanctions on tankers shipping disguised Iranian gas

The US Treasury Department said on Friday that it had imposed sanctions on a network of individuals, entities, and tankers smuggling Iranian-origin liquid petroleum gas disguised as Omani LPG to South and East Asia.

The Trump administration has been regularly adding Iran-linked sanctions to pressure Tehran even as the two sides engage in negotiations to resolve their conflict.

The latest targets include 12 entities, five of which are based in the Marshall Islands, four in the UAE, and one in China, according to details posted on the department's website. Six LPG tankers were targeted, including four Panama-flagged vessels.