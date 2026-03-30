US natural gas prices retreat to monthly low as profit taking begins

US natural gas futures fell more than five per cent on Monday and hit a one-month low, as profit taking kicked in, while higher output also added pressure.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 15.1 cents, or five per cent, to $2.87 per million British thermal units after touching its lowest level since February 27 earlier in the session.

On Friday, prices scaled its highest level since March 23.

Average gas output in the US Lower 48 states stood at 109.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in March, up from 109.2 bcfd in February, according to data from financial firm LSEG.