US natural gas prices decline on record output, cooler weather

US natural gas futures fell about five per cent to a nine-month low on Tuesday on near-record output, ample fuel in stockpiles and forecasts for less hot weather and lower demand through early September than previously expected.

Another factor weighing on gas prices was a decline in the amount of gas flowing to liquefied natural gas export plants due to small reductions at several facilities. Front-month gas futures for September delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 12.4 cents, or 4.3 per cent, to settle at $2.766 per million British thermal units, its lowest close since November 8.