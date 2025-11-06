US natural gas futures up on record LNG exports, tight storage

US natural gas futures edged up about one per cent on Thursday on near-record flows to liquefied natural gas export plants that will boost demand for the fuel and a federal report showing last week’s storage build was smaller than usual for this time of year.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said energy firms injected 33 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended October 31. That figure was in line with the 32-bcf build analysts forecast in a Reuters poll and compares with an increase of 68 bcf during the same week last year and an average build of 42 bcf over the past five years (2020-2024).