US natural gas futures take a hit as weekly demand forecasts drop

US natural gas futures slid about three per cent on Monday on forecasts for less demand this week than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fell 11.3 cents, or 3.4 per cent, to $3.177 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

On Friday, the contract closed at its highest price since February 6.

Even though futures gained 19 per cent in May, speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the NYMEX and Intercontinental Exchange to their highest levels since April 2024, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.