US natural gas futures heat up to seven-week high as supplies tighten

US natural gas futures edged up to a fresh seven-week high on Monday on forecasts for warmer than expected weather over the next two weeks and a decline in output in recent weeks.

Front-month gas futures for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 3.9 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $2.999 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its highest close since March 27 for a second day in a row.

Financial group LSEG said average gas output in the US Lower 48 states slipped to 109.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in May, from 109.8 bcfd in April and a monthly record high of 110.6 bcfd in December 2025.

Meteorologists forecast the weather will remain mostly warmer than normal through June 2.