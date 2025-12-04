US natural gas futures edge up to 35-month high on cold snap and near-record LNG export flows

US natural gas futures edged up about one per cent to a 35-month high on near-record flows of gas to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and as extreme cold boosted heating demand and cash prices in several regions to their highest since last winter.

Limiting Thursday's price increase for most of the trading day were a small weekly storage withdrawal, reduced forecasts for demand over the next two weeks, ample amounts of gas in inventory and lower prices in Europe and Asia.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.8 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to settle at $5.063, their highest close since December 27, 2022 for a second day in a row.