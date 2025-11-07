US natural gas futures dip two per cent as warmer weather curbs demand

US natural gas futures slid about two per cent on Friday on record output so far this month, ample amounts of fuel in storage, and forecasts for weather to remain warmer than normal through late November that should keep demand lower than usual for this time of year.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 7.7 cents, or 1.8 per cent, to $4.280 per million British thermal units (mmBtu).

On Thursday, the contract closed at its highest level since March 11. The price increase kept the front-month in technically overbought territory for a seventh straight day for the first time since May 2024.