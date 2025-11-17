US natgas prices drop as high output meets warm forecasts

US natural gas futures fell about three per cent on Monday on record output, ample amounts of gas in storage and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.7 cents, or 3.2 per cent, to settle at $4.419 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:53 a.m. EST (1353 GMT). That price decline, which pushed the front-month out of technically overbought territory for the first time in 13 days, came despite record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.