US natgas hits one-week high as output drops and LNG exports surge

US natural gas futures edged up to a fresh one-week high on Monday on a drop in output over the past couple of weeks and forecasts for cooler weather and higher demand through early May than previously expected.

Gas futures were also supported by near-record gas flows to US LNG export plants and a five per cent jump in crude futures on fears the US-Iran ceasefire could collapse after the US seized an Iranian cargo ship.

Front-month gas futures for May delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) rose 3.8 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $2.712 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its highest close since April 8 for a second day in a row.

Even though gas futures were on track to rise for a fourth straight day, speculators last week boosted their net short futures and options positions on the NYMEX to the highest since November 2024, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Commitments of Traders report.