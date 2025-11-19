US natgas futures surge on cold weather forecast, record LNG exports

US natural gas futures climbed about four per cent on Wednesday on near-record flows to liquefied natural gas export plants and forecasts for higher demand than previously expected as the weather turns colder than normal going into December.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 16.8 cents, or 3.8 per cent, to $4.539 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) by 9:00 EST (14:00 GMT).