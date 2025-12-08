US natgas futures sink amid high storage and lower global prices

US natural gas futures fell about six per cent on Monday on forecasts for less cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected, near-record output, ample amounts of gas in storage and lower prices around the world.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 30.2 cents, or 5.7 per cent, to $4.987 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 9:19 EST (14:19 GMT).