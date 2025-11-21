US natgas futures rise on cold December forecast and record LNG flows

US natural gas futures climbed about two per cent on Friday with flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants back near record highs on the expected return to full service of Freeport LNG’s plant in Texas and on a planned jump in demand in two weeks with the coming of some colder-than-normal weather.

Front-month gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 7.4 cents, or 1.7 per cent, to $4.548 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:48 EST (13:48 GMT).

For the week, however, the front-month was down about one per cent after soaring about 52 per cent over the prior four weeks. This week’s price decline came with a jump in output to record highs that has allowed energy companies to inject ample amounts of gas into storage.