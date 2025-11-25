US natgas futures hit one-week low as record supply overwhelms demand

US natural gas futures fell about four per cent to a one-week low on Tuesday on record output and ample amounts of gas in storage.

Prices dropped despite record gas flows to liquefied natural gas export plants and forecasts of colder weather and higher demand than previously expected over the next two weeks.

On its last day as the front-month, gas futures for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 17.2 cents, or 3.8 per cent, to $4.377 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). Futures for January 2026, which will soon be the front-month, were down about 3.8 per cent at $4.50 per mmBtu.