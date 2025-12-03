US natgas futures climb two per cent to 35-month high on record LNG flows, colder weather forecasts

US natural gas futures climbed about two per cent to a 35-month high on Wednesday on record flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants and forecasts for colder weather and higher demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

Limiting gains were record output, ample amounts of gas in storage and lower gas prices in Europe and Asia due mostly to the possibility that peace talks in Ukraine could result in the lifting of sanctions against Moscow. That could allow Russia, the world's second-biggest gas producer behind the US, to export more gas in the future.

Front-month gas futures for January delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 11.9 cents, or 2.5 per cent, to $4.959 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), putting the contract on track for its highest close since December 27, 2022.